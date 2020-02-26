Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte and Turkish Ambassador Sekizkök: Terrorism has No Religion!

As part of a series of introductory meetings with representatives of different institutions in Bulgaria, at the beginning of her mandate, the new Turkish ambassador to Sofia Aylin Sekizkök met with Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte.

The head of the Bulgarian Orthodox church described the renovation of the Bulgarian iron church St. Stephen in Istanbul, carried out with the financial assistance of the Turkish government, as one of the most important events in bilateral relations in the past two years.  

Patriarch Neophyte and ambassador Sekizkök stated that terrorism has no religion or ethnicity and that all institutions must fight against hatred, radicalization and lack of love./ BNR

