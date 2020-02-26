There is No Proven Covid-19 Carrier in Bulgaria

At a briefing this morning Ventsislav Mutafchiiski, Director of the Military Medical Academy and head of the crisis centre for preventing the spread of the new coronavirus Covid-19 in Bulgaria stated that at this time there is no proven coronavirus carrier in the country.

Around 20 people with mild symptoms have been quarantined in different hospitals after returning from Italy and other high-risk countries. The crisis centre declares that there is no room for panic and that the entire health system in Bulgaria has been mobilized to cope with the challenges connected with the new coronavirus./ BNR