Forex Trading Basics- Setting up a Demo Account

It’s no secret that if you want to become an expert in something, you must practice. There is no short cut to success. Have you ever come across the 10,000 hours rule? According to this rule, if you want to be an expert at anything, you must be ready to practice for at least 10,000 hours. It applies in every aspect of life, and Forex trading is no exception.

Forex trading is easy, especially for professional traders. In the eyes of an expert trader, it looks quite simple and understandable. But in the eyes of a newbie, Forex trading may seem complicated and risky. So, how do you learn to trade Forex without having to risk your hard-earned money? The secret lies in the forex trading demo account. In this article, you will learn everything about the demo account, from how to create them, their advantages and disadvantages, and where you can create one.

What’s a Forex Demo Trading Account?

A Forex demo trading account is a virtual account that allows you to trade with virtual money. A demo account simulates a live account. The only difference is that you are trading with virtual money. Demo trading accounts are risk-free, and you stand to lose nothing. Both novice and professional traders can use demo trading accounts. For instance, if a professional trader wants to test a particular strategy, they will use a demo trading account to do so. Since there is no risk of losing capital, traders can learn and gain experience while using demo accounts.

What are the Features of a Demo Account?

As highlighted earlier, demo accounts provide a safe platform for traders to learn and earn experience in trading the stock market. Demo trading accounts have different features depending on the provider of the platform. Some of the standard features of demo accounts include:

1. Charts

Many demo trading accounts have critical charts, especially when trading currency pairs. Without these charts, it would be almost impossible to know the most profitable trends in the market. A demo trading account will help you explore and interpret charts and also implement a variety of charting tools.

2. Analysis of Trading Tools

Every Forex trader will need indicators for technical analysis and other critical tools to trade Forex. These tools help you to pinpoint the best place to enter and exit a trade. With a demo trading account, you can try as many times as possible until you find the best point to enter the trade.

3. Market Research

Market indicators are only useful when you can read the market trends. For instance, you need to know the basics of candlestick analysis to trade effectively. A demo trading account is an excellent platform to master these nuances.

4. Testing Market Trends

Many demo trading accounts provide tools to test market trends. The Forex market is always shifting. For instance, you can have particular currency pairs showing good profits in Asia while others are performing better in the London trading session. Trading with a demo account will enable you to observe these trends and determine the best time to trade in a particular Forex market.

What are the Advantages of a Demo Trading Account?

When many people start trading Forex, they know little or nothing about Forex. If you decide to learn by trading with a live account, it may cost you a deposit. So, the best thing is to register for a risk-free demo account. With a demo account, you will make mistakes, but you will learn from them without having to lose your money.

Another advantage of using a demo trading account is that you get a chance to test the quality of services offered by your broker. With a demo account, you can check the effectiveness of their platform and the tools that they provide.

Lastly, a demo trading account gives you first-hand experience. You can learn a lot about Forex by reading books, attending seminars, and watching videos, but nothing can beat the experience of learning on a demo platform.