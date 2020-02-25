World's Oldest Man Dies at 112

Japanese Chitetsu Watanabe was 112 years old. The man from Niigata Prefecture was officially named the oldest man on the planet on February 12, according to the British newspaper Mirror.

Watanabe would be 113 years old in just 11 days. He took the title of the oldest man from another Japanese, Masazo Nonaka, who died at the age of 113 at the end of January.

Englishman Bob Weighton has taken over Watanabe's mantle of the world's oldest living man, Mirror reported.

The Japanese are the world's longest-lived nation, with The number of people over 80 living in Japan exceeded 10 million in 2015.

