Pakistan Adopted a Strict Law on the Control of Social Networks

World | February 25, 2020, Tuesday // 08:16| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Pakistan Adopted a Strict Law on the Control of Social Networks www.pixabay.com

Pakistan announced that the newly adopted law will help the government monitor and mitigate online content that has to do with "terrorism, extremism, hate speech, fake news, incitement to violence and national security."

Critics of the new rules, however, say the government paves the way to mass censorship, Deutsche Welle writes.

The law is called "Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules, 2020" and obliges Internet giants such as Facebook, Twitter and Google to remove or block posts that are considered objectionable by the government, DW reported. Authorities are also allowed to request data from the internet companies who posted the posts.

"The worrying part for me is that the definition of extremism, religion or culture is so wide and ambiguous and that means they have unfettered power to call any online content illegal or extremist or anti-state," Nighat Dad of the Pakistan's Digital Rights Foundation (DSF) told Reuters news agency.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: social networks, control, Pakistan, Law
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria