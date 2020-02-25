"Mission Impossible" Movie Shoot Canceled due to the Coronavirus in Italy
Hollywood giant Paramount Pictures halts a planned three-week "Mission Impossible" shoot in Italy because of a coronavirus in Italy, AFP and Reuters reported.
The star of the series Tom Cruise has not yet traveled to Italy and does not intend to go there under the current circumstances.
“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7,” Paramount Pictures, a unit of ViacomCBS, said in a statement, reported, by Reuters.
