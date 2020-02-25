Eurostat: EU Exports of Services to Countries outside of the EU Valued at €945 Billion
In 2018, EU exports of services to countries outside of the EU were valued at €945 billion, while extra-EU imports were valued at €795 billion. Over the last decade, EU ran a trade surplus for services, with a peak in 2018 at €149 billion, Eurostat data showed.
In recent years, there has been a rapid increase in the value of world trade in services. This pattern was also observed across the EU, with the value of exports increasing overall by 73% over the last decade and the value of imports by 59%.
USA and the UK: leading trade partners
In 2018, the EU’s leading trade partners for services were the United States and the United Kingdom. The United States was the destination for almost a fifth (19%) of the services exported from the EU Member States and was the origin of almost a quarter (24%) of the services imported into the EU from non-member countries. The United Kingdom closely followed (21% of extra-EU exports and 20% of extra-EU imports of services), ahead of Switzerland (11%, 7%).
- » The EU Decides within Days whether to Start Membership Talks with Tirana and Skopje
- » Croatia's Chief State Attorney Resigns
- » Bulgaria Allocates BGN 200,000 for Albania
- » The EU has Imposed Additional Sanctions on Syria
- » Pompeo: Kosovo's Independence is Crucial to the Stability of the Region
- » Albania Hopes to Raise EUR 400 Million to Recover from the Earthquake