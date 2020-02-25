NSI: The Turnover Index in the ‘Information and Communication’ Section Grew by 2.3%

The turnover indices in services cover the activities included in sections ‘Transportation, storage and post’, ‘Information and communication’ and ‘Other business services’, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said in a press release.

According to the preliminary data in the fourth quarter of 2019 total turnover index in section ‘Transportation, storage and post’, calculated on the basis of seasonally adjusted data, increased by 1.9% compared to the third quarter of 2019. The greatest increase was seen in Air transport (8.2%) and Postal and courier activities (7.7%). A decrease was registered only in Water transport - by 1.0%.

The total turnover index for section ‘Information and communication’ increased by 2.3% compared to the third quarter of 2019. The largest increase was seen in Computer programming, consultancy and related activities (7.3%) and Information service activities (5.4%). The highest decline was reported in Motion picture, video and TV programme production, music publishing activities - by 15.4% and Publishing activities - by 13.3%.

In ‘Other business services’ the highest increase in comparison with the previous quarter was registered in Travel agency, tour operator and other reservation service and related activities - by 2.3% and Employment activities - by 1.7%. The largest decrease was seen in Architectural and engineering activities; technical testing and analysis - by 6.6% and Office administrative, office support and other business support activities - by 4.6%.

During the fourth quarter of 2019 the total turnover index, working day adjusted, in section ‘Transportation, storage and post’ increased by 5.9% compared to the same quarter of 2018. A rise was observed in all activities in the sector while the highest growth was registered in Water transport - by 42.5% and Air transport - by 23.5%.

The total working day adjusted turnover index in section ‘Information and communication’ increased by 17.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The most significant increase was in Computer programming, consultancy and related activities (34.8%). A decline was seen only in Telecommunications (3.7%).

In ‘Other business services’ a growth was observed in almost activities compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The highest increase was in Office administrative, office support and other business support activities - by 18.1%, Cleaning activities - by 17.3% and Legal, accounting and management consultancy activities - by 16.9%. A decrease was registered only in Architectural and engineering activities; technical testing and analysis - by 6.7%.