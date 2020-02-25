Most Americans Think Trump will be Reelected
More than 60% of Americans think Donald Trump will be reelected. At the same time, according to a study by CBS and the YouGov research agency, none of the US presidential candidates from The Democratic Party have the support to oppose him.
According to data, 31% of registered voters said the president will definitely win a second term, and 34% said he probably will, for a total of 65% expecting him to be reelected. A total of 35% disagreed; 23% said he "probably will not" win, and 12% said he would "definitely not" win, USA Today reported.
Only 42% of Democratic supporters have already decided who they will vote for.
The poll, which included 10,000 registered voters, took place from February 20 to February 22.
