Most Americans Think Trump will be Reelected

World | February 25, 2020, Tuesday // 07:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Most Americans Think Trump will be Reelected novinite.bg

More than 60% of Americans think Donald Trump will be reelected. At the same time, according to a study by CBS and the YouGov research agency, none of the US presidential candidates from The Democratic Party have the support to oppose him.

According to data, 31% of registered voters said the president will definitely win a second term, and 34% said he probably will, for a total of 65% expecting him to be reelected. A total of 35% disagreed; 23% said he "probably will not" win, and 12% said he would "definitely not" win, USA Today reported.

Only 42% of Democratic supporters have already decided who they will vote for.

The poll, which included 10,000 registered voters, took place from February 20 to February 22.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donald Trump, elections, Americans, reelection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria