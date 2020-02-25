Boris Johnson is Preparing for Trade Talks with the US

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to begin trade talks with the United States within the next two weeks, British Telegraph reported.

The publication adds that the things, or as written "The British government’s “red lines” for the trade negotiations" that London will not give up will be announced next week. According to the publication, they expect the UK to oppose the demands of the Washington US pharmaceutical companies to have more access to the UK market.

