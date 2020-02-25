Germans - Greece's Largest Source of Tourism Revenue

The Germans continue to be Greece's largest source of revenue for tourism. This is according to data from the National Bank of Greece.

German tourist revenue, however, declined by 0.2% in 2019 compared to 2018, to nearly € 3 billion.

In contrast, revenues from British tourists increased significantly to 2.556 billion. This is 31.9% more than in 2018. Revenue from French tourists also recorded remarkable

growth of 14.5% year-on-year, reaching EUR 1.092 billion.

Tourists from outside the European Union also registered an increase of 14.2%. The Russians spent 27.3% more in 2019.

