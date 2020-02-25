Taj Mahal to be Cleaned for the First Time in 300 Years because of Donald Trump’s Visit

The famous Taj Mahal tombs will be cleansed in honor of Donald Trump's visit.

Trump is due to visit the Taj Mahal with his wife, daughter, and son-in-law.

After building a wall in Ahmedabad to hide slums, India is undertaking another project before US President Donald Trump's visit: The replicas of two graves inside the Taj Mahal, India's most famous monument, are being given a clay-pack treatment.

This is the first time the replicas of the graves are being cleaned since their installation more than 300 years ago, DW reported.

The Taj Mahal itself has been cleaned by clay treatment five times. The real tombs of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal are in a chamber below the replicas, according to BGNES.

Trump, who is due to visit the Taj Mahal with his wife, daughter and son-in-law, during his visit to India beginning on Monday, may not enter the original tombs because the entrance to them is quite low. The president's security team, who visited the Taj Mahal recently, said Trump would not bend over, even if he had to see a 17th century grave.

The original tombs of the Taj Mahal rulers are open to the public only three days a year to commemorate the anniversary of the death of Shah Jahan.