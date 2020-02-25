Woman from Plovdiv may be Infected with Coronavirus
A woman from Plovdiv who has returned from Italy has been admitted to St. George's Infectious Diseases Clinic. She doubted she had contracted the coronavirus while in Italy.
The woman was admitted to the hospital with a flu-like simptoms, DarikNews reported. She is isolated in a separate room.
A sample was taken and sent to the National Parasitology Center in Sofia for examination.
