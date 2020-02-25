WHO: The Coronavirus is not a Pandemic yet

The World Health Organization (WHO) won’t call the coronavirus a pandemic yet.

"For the moment, we are not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus, and we are not witnessing large-scale severe disease or death.

Does this virus have pandemic potential? Absolutely, it has. Are we there yet? From our assessment, not yet. So how should we describe the current situation? What we see are epidemics in different parts of the world, affecting countries in different ways and requiring a tailored response.

The sudden increase in new cases is certainly very concerning. I have spoken consistently about the need for facts, not fear. Using the word pandemic now does not fit the facts, but it may certainly cause fear. This is not the time to focus on what word we use. That will not prevent a single infection today, or save a single life today.”, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

We recall, as Ghebreyesus said, that there are now 2074 cases outside China in 28 countries, and 23 deaths.