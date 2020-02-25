The White House: The US Needs Funding to Fight the Coronavirus

The United States needs funding to fight the coronavirus, a White House spokesman said, without confirming reports that the administration was preparing to ask Congress to approve emergency funding, Reuters reported.

“We need some funding here to make sure that we … protect all Americans, that we keep us safe,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told Fox News Channel.

Asked how much money the White House may ask Congress to approve, Gidley said: “I don’t have an announcement on the specific amount yet, but we need to combat this.”

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the country, separate from the 39 infected that were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and the Chinese city of Wuhan.