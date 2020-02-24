Great News for Bulgaria! Delyana Lazarova Won an International Prestigious Conductors Competition

Society | February 24, 2020, Monday // 19:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Great News for Bulgaria! Delyana Lazarova Won an International Prestigious Conductors Competition www.pixabay.com

Bulgarian Delyana Lazarova has won the international Siemens Hallé International Conductors Competition in Manchester. In addition to the £ 15,000 prize, the winner is awarded a two-year contract as Assistant Conductor to Sir Mark Elder, Principal Conductor of the Halle Symphony Orchestra in Manchester, BNR reported.

She also became the music director of the Halle Youth Orchestra. Born in Plovdiv, her training outside Bulgaria met her with renowned conductors. She has conducted prestigious orchestras in the US, Europe and Asia, where she has won many awards. Lazarova has worked with the Hradec Kralove Philharmonic Orchestra in Czechia, as well as with the Thessaloniki Symphony Orchestra and the Meiningen Symphony Orchestra in Germany.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: prestigious, conductors competition, Delyana Lazarova
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria