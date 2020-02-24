Great News for Bulgaria! Delyana Lazarova Won an International Prestigious Conductors Competition

Bulgarian Delyana Lazarova has won the international Siemens Hallé International Conductors Competition in Manchester. In addition to the £ 15,000 prize, the winner is awarded a two-year contract as Assistant Conductor to Sir Mark Elder, Principal Conductor of the Halle Symphony Orchestra in Manchester, BNR reported.

She also became the music director of the Halle Youth Orchestra. Born in Plovdiv, her training outside Bulgaria met her with renowned conductors. She has conducted prestigious orchestras in the US, Europe and Asia, where she has won many awards. Lazarova has worked with the Hradec Kralove Philharmonic Orchestra in Czechia, as well as with the Thessaloniki Symphony Orchestra and the Meiningen Symphony Orchestra in Germany.