Oman with the First Two Cases of Coronavirus Infection

Oman's health ministry has announced the first two cases of people infected with the Chinese coronavirus in the country, Omani television quoted Reuters as saying. The infected are two Omani women who have returned from a visit to Iran. Both are in stable condition.

Oman has stopped all flights to Iran because of the coronavirus epidemic, Omani television added.

Tajikistan also stopped all flights to and from Iran because of the epidemic, and the United Arab Emirates banned its citizens from traveling to Iran and Thailand because of the coronavirus.