Coronavirus: China has Developed a Vaccine that Shows Immunity

Chinese authorities are confident that the epidemic of the new coronavirus will be defeated, and normal life in most parts of the country will be restored by the end of February. "There is confidence in China that soon we will finally defeat this outbreak," Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said. "Besides the epidemic center [in Wuhan] a normal life will be restored in most provinces and cities by the end of this month. Certainly, I believe this moment will happen later in the center of the outbreak, somewhere in March," he noted.

"China has developed a vaccine that shows immunity. But these are preliminary results and time is needed for further tests and fine-tuning [the vaccine]," he explained, quoted by TASS.