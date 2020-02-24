PM Borissov Convened an Extraordinary Meeting of the Security Council because of the Coronavirus
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has convened an extraordinary meeting of the Security Council, the government press office reported.
On the prime minister’s orders, the extraordinary meeting will be held today at 4:30 pm.
The consultative and coordinating body with the Council of Ministers will discuss data on the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the measures taken against it nationally and internationally, as well as further actions.
