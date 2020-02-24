Ukraine Returns to the Eurovision Contest

Ukraine returns to Eurovision after missing the song contest last year, DPA reported.

The country plans to send the band Go_A to Rotterdam in May. Over the weekend, the group won the competition to represent Ukraine with the song "Solovey." five performers.

In 2019, Ukraine canceled its Eurovision appearance in Tel Aviv, Israel, because of a scandal over being chosen to represent performer Maruv, who often performs in Russia.

Ukraine won the contest in 2016, the song "1944", inspired by Stalin's expulsion to the Crimean Tatars. Ukraine's song proposal was criticized by Russia.

It is expected that 41 countries will take part at this year's Eurovision Contest in Rotterdam.