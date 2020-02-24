A Code Yellow Warning for Strong Winds Issued for all Bulgarian Regions

A Code Yellow warning for strong winds has been issued for Bulgaria for 24 February, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website.



Strong and stormy winds will blow in all regions around noon and in the afternoon, with gusts of 20 m/s to 25 m/s.



The NIMH is urging residents to beware of flying debris. Local disturbances of usual outdoor activities are possible.



A Code Yellow warning for high winds in the sea is in place, as well. In the regions of Dobrich and Varna the wind is expected to increase from the northwest to 14-19 m/s (7-8 Beaufort), with gusts of 20-22 m/s (8-9 Beaufort). In Burgas, strong and stormy winds from the northwest at 14-17 m/s (7 Beaufort) are forecast, with gusts up to 20 m/s (8 Beaufort).