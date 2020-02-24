Shortage of Medical Masks in Germany

Their demand has increased dramatically due to the coronavirus infection.

Surgical masks are depleted in Germany and pharmacies hardly receive new deliveries, BTA reported.

"There are significant delays and delivery difficulties," said the head of the German Wholesale Pharmaceutical Association.

"The demand for surgical masks has increased dramatically due to the coronavirus infection," said a spokesman for the Federal Union of German Associations of Pharmacists. However, their efficacy is limited. "They don't really help with daily protection," said a researcher at the German Institute for Infectious Diseases.

"In its battle against the COVID-19 virus outbreak, China has banned the export of surgical masks. That is causing bottlenecks elsewhere — now even Europe faces the prospect of a breakdown in supplies.", DW reported earlier.