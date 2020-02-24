Another Earthquake in Turkey

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake has occurred in western Turkey, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

The earthquakes were recorded at 2.43 local time and the epicenter was located 89 kilometers northeast of the large city of Izmir and 56 kilometers northeast of Manisa. The quake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers below the surface.

No information on casualties and destruction was received.

Earlier there was another strong 5.7 magnitude earthquake in the border zone between Iran and Turkey, according to information from the European Mediterranean Seismological Center. The earthquake in Iran has injured 75 people. In Turkey, authorities have reported nine dead and fifty injured.