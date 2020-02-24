The Rubik Mona Lisa Sold for $788,000!

Mona Lisa painting made out of Rubik's Cubes was sold for an unexpectedly large amount.

The amount reached over $ 500,000. The initial estimate was that the unusual piece would be sold for less than half the amount.

The French street artist's interpretation of the Mona Lisa made out of 330 Rubik's Cubes was sold for 8,000 at a modern art auction in Paris.

The author of the picture is popular with the name Inverder. He has many followers and often makes original demonstrations to draw attention to himself.

The Rubik Mona Lisa was created in 2005 and is the first in Invader's "Rubikcubism" series, 10 Daily reported.

