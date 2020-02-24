Weather Forecast: Windy but Warm for the Season

A cold front will pass through the country today. It will be windy before noon in northern Bulgaria, in the afternoon also in the south, with strong to stormy northwestern winds, gusts up to 25 m/s in some places. The cloudiness will be variable, but no precipitation is expected. Maximum temperatures mostly between 12C and 17C.

Atmospheric pressure is lower than the monthly average and will rise during the day.

This is the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.