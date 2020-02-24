Only 30% of Bulgarians Brush their Teeth
Lack of prophylaxis, poor hygiene and systematic neglect of oral health are the reasons for the frightening dental picture in Bulgaria - the President of the Bulgarian Dental Association, Dr. Nikolay Sharkov, said in an interview with BNT.
Official statistics show that 18-year-olds in Bulgaria have an average of 6 caries and 1 permanent tooth extracted. In the age group of 35 to 44 years, the number of missing teeth increases to 6.
"Bulgarians do not buy toothpaste. We find that only about 30% of them buy toothbrushes frequently and that is relevant for the toothpaste too. That's what we're trying to change. They don't brush their teeth. Besides - toothbrushes should be replaced every 3 months.
