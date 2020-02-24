Fitch Ratings Agency Re-Affirmed Bulgaria's Credit Rating

Fitch Ratings re-affirmed Bulgaria's sovereign long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘BBB’, with a positive outlook. The agency emphasized that Bulgaria's economy will grow by 3.3% in this and next year.

“It is Bulgaria´s highest current account surplus on record and the highest in the ‘BBB’ and ‘A’ [rating] categories,” Fitch said

The agency sees a positive change in the country's future accession to ERM II.