Fitch Ratings Agency Re-Affirmed Bulgaria's Credit Rating
econ/BGNES
Finance
Fitch Ratings re-affirmed Bulgaria's sovereign long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘BBB’, with a positive outlook. The agency emphasized that Bulgaria's economy will grow by 3.3% in this and next year.
“It is Bulgaria´s highest current account surplus on record and the highest in the ‘BBB’ and ‘A’ [rating] categories,” Fitch said
The agency sees a positive change in the country's future accession to ERM II.
