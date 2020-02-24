Afghanistan and Pakistan are also Closing their Borders with Iran because of the Coronavirus

Authorities in Pakistan have announced they are closing their border with Iran, where the coronavirus continues to spread, AFP reported.

"We have closed our border with Iran because of the reports of coronavirus there," said Ayesha Zehri, a senior government official in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan's province, which borders Iran." .

Turkey has closed its border with Iran yesterday as a measure against the spread of the coronavirus.

In Iran, 43 cases have been reported and eight people have died so far as a result of the virus.

 

