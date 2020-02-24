Afghanistan and Pakistan are also Closing their Borders with Iran because of the Coronavirus
World | February 24, 2020, Monday // 07:22| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Authorities in Pakistan have announced they are closing their border with Iran, where the coronavirus continues to spread, AFP reported.
"We have closed our border with Iran because of the reports of coronavirus there," said Ayesha Zehri, a senior government official in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan's province, which borders Iran." .
Turkey has closed its border with Iran yesterday as a measure against the spread of the coronavirus.
In Iran, 43 cases have been reported and eight people have died so far as a result of the virus.
- » Shortage of Medical Masks in Germany
- » Turkey Offers an Initiative for Cooperation between the Turkish and Bulgarian Police to Secure the Borders more Effectively
- » Venice Carnival Canceled Due to the Coronavirus
- » Russia Claims the the US is behind the Coronavirus Epidemic
- » Moscow: Bulgaria is the Epicentre of a Campaign against Russia
- » US to Withdraw Troops from Kosovo unless Pristina Abolishes Customs Duties