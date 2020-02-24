New Strong Earthquake in Turkey

A new magnitude 5.8 earthquake has been reported yesterday near Iran's border with Turkey, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said quoted by Reuters.

The quake was at 2 km depth.

Earlier yesterday an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred in the same area.

75 people were injured in Iran. Most of them were not seriously injured.

In Turkey, the first earthquake caused the deaths of nine people and 37 were injured.