New Strong Earthquake in Turkey

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 24, 2020, Monday // 07:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: New Strong Earthquake in Turkey www.pixabay.com

A new magnitude 5.8 earthquake has been reported yesterday near Iran's border with Turkey, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said quoted by Reuters.

The quake was at 2 km depth.

Earlier yesterday an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred in the same area.

75 people were injured in Iran. Most of them were not seriously injured.

In Turkey, the first earthquake caused the deaths of nine people and 37 were injured.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, Iran, Earthquake
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria