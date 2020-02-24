Venice Carnival Canceled Due to the Coronavirus

The Venice carnival has been halted due to the spread of the coronavirus in northern Italy, world agencies have reported.

Events scheduled in the last two days of the annual event have been canceled. The order was signed by Veneto District Manager Luca Zaia and Health Minister Roberto Speranza.

“The ordinance is immediately operative and will go into effect at midnight,” announced Veneto regional Gov. Luca Zaia

All public events in Venice are prohibited until March 1 inclusive. Schools in the city will remain closed throughout the week.

According to recent data, two people have died from the new coronavirus in Italy. The total number of those infected is already 132 - the highest in Lombardy, followed by Veneto, TASS notes.

Earlier today, Luca Zaia reported, cited by the DPA, about 25 cases in Veneto, including two elderly people hospitalized in downtown Venice - the first cases registered in the city.

The carnival in Venice began on February 8 and is scheduled to end on February 25, TASS recalls.