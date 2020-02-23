Lukov March Officially Banned
Bulgaria's Interior Ministry is monitoring the situation in the country and the capital because of the Lukov March planned for this Saturday in Sofia, Interior Minister Mladen Marinov said. Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova has issued an order banning the Lukov March. Fandakova expects the police would ensure the public order. The Interior Ministry is adamant that they will execute the mayor's order. We have communication with our partners abroad. They are carrying out their checks, said Minister Marinov regarding the expectations that the organizers of the march from the Bulgarian National Union would be supported by extremists from abroad. The organizers of the march are now under investigation, BNR reported.
