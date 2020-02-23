Nine People Dead after the Earthquake in Turkey

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 23, 2020, Sunday // 16:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Nine People Dead after the Earthquake in Turkey www.pixabay.com

At least nine people including three children are dead in eastern Turkey after an earthquake with its epicentre in neighbouring Iran, BBC reported.

At least 37 people were injured after houses collapsed, Turkey's interior minister said. 9 people were killed.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Iran near the border with Turkey this morning.

The epicentre of the quake was at a 5 km depth, 141 km west of Tabriz.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, Earthquake, injured, dead
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria