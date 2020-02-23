Nine People Dead after the Earthquake in Turkey

At least nine people including three children are dead in eastern Turkey after an earthquake with its epicentre in neighbouring Iran, BBC reported.

At least 37 people were injured after houses collapsed, Turkey's interior minister said. 9 people were killed.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Iran near the border with Turkey this morning.

The epicentre of the quake was at a 5 km depth, 141 km west of Tabriz.