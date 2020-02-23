43 Migrants were Found in a Truck in Northern Macedonia
43 migrants from Bangladesh have been found in a truck in Northeastern Macedonia, MIA reported.
The driver of the truck, a 29-year-old man, was arrested.
The truck was stopped for inspection on Saturday night at about 9.40 pm near a gas station after the police received a preliminary warning that it was possible a truck to transport migrants illegally.
The migrants were lodged at the Tabanovce Transit Center near Kumanovo and the driver was detained at the police station in the city for further investigations by the prosecutor's office, authorities said.
