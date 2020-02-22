Iran Closes all Schools in Two Cities because of Coronavirus

Iran Closes all Schools in Two Cities because of Coronavirus

Iran will temporarily close schools in two cities because of the danger of a coronavirus spread, TASS reported.

Authorities in the country have decided to close schools, universities and educational centers.

Schools, universities and other schools in the city of Arak will be closed throughout the week, health authorities said on Iranian state television.

Tags: Iran, Coronavirus, schools
