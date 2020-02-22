Russia Claims the the US is behind the Coronavirus Epidemic

US government officials have suspected Russia of spreading fake news about the coronavirus, thus undermining international efforts to combat the epidemic, AFP reported.

The information comes after thousands of profiles on social networks, mostly from Russian people, spread information in support of the conspiracy theory that the United States is behind the epidemic with the new coronavirus. In this way, Russia is destroying the image of the United States, taking advantage of international health problems, US officials say.

According to an investigation by US authorities, thousands of fake Russian profiles on social networks are increasingly commenting that the CIA is behind the epidemic that claimed the lives of over 2,300 people, mostly in China.

“Russia’s intent is to sow discord and undermine US institutions and alliances from within, including through covert and coercive malign influence campaigns,” said Mr Philip Reeker, the acting Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia.

“By spreading disinformation about coronavirus, Russian malign actors are once again choosing to threaten public safety by distracting from the global health response,” he said.