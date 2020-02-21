Bulgaria - One of the EU Countries with the Highest Shares of Total Revenue from Environmental Tax

In 2018, environmental tax revenue in the European Union (EU) totalled €324.6 billion, a 3% increase in nominal terms from the previous year and 49% higher than in 2002, Eurostat reported.

Energy taxes accounted for the largest share (77.7%) of the EU’s 2018 environmental tax revenue, followed by transport taxes (19.1%), and pollution and resource taxes (3.3%).

The contribution from environmental taxes to total government revenue from taxes and social contributions varied significantly across EU Member States in 2018, with the highest shares recorded in Latvia (10.9%), Bulgaria (9.8%), Greece (9.5%), Slovenia (9.4%) and Croatia (9.3%).

At the other end of the scale, the smallest shares were observed in Luxembourg, (4.4%), Germany (4.5%) and Sweden (4.8%).

