BGN 20 Million Allocated for Ambulance Helicopters
Society | February 21, 2020, Friday // 18:26| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
BGN 20 million has been provided for ambulance helicopters. The funds will come after talks with the European Commission on the Operational Program "Regions in Growth", Parliament announced on February 20, BNT reported.
The government considers buying two ambulance helicopters and build the necessary infrastructure.
