Bobov Dol TPP Executive Director Charged with Mismanagement of Hazardous Waste

Business | February 21, 2020, Friday // 17:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bobov Dol TPP Executive Director Charged with Mismanagement of Hazardous Waste www.pixabay.com

The executive director of Bobov Dol Thermal Power Plant (TPP) has been charged with mismanagement of hazardous waste, said the Appellate Prosecutor's Office – Sofia, quoted by Focus News Agency.

On 16 January 2020, Dupnitsa District Prosecutor's Office received a tip-off alleging illegal waste incineration at the Bobov Dol TPP. The plant's facilities and storage sites were inspected. Pre-trial proceedings were instituted for a crime under Art. 353c, para. 1 of the Criminal Code.

In the course of the investigation, witnesses were questioned and the environmental parameters were measured by the mobile laboratories of the Ministry of Environment and Water.

The investigation found enough evidence to press charges against the executive director. He was released on bail set at BGN 30,000.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bobov Dol, Thermal Power Plant (TPP), Executive Director, waste
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria