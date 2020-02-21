ROADPOL Operation: Over 3000 Violations Registered

Society | February 21, 2020, Friday
Bulgaria: ROADPOL Operation: Over 3000 Violations Registered www.pixabay.com

Over 8,600 cargo vehicles were checked within the frameworks of the ROADPOL operation held last week in Bulgaria. Over 3,200 drivers were caught for various violations. 50 cargo vehicles were left without their registration plates BNR reported. 

Over 1,000 drivers were fined for speeding. 91 drivers were caught driving under the influence of alcohol and two were driving under the influence of narcotic substances. Over 2,100 busses were also checked during the operation and the competent authorities ascertained over 440 violations. 

Tags: ROADPOL, violations, drivers
