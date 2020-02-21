Strong Earthquake Hit Mexico
February 21, 2020, Friday
This was reported by the National Seismological Service of the country
A 5 magnitude earthquake was reported Thursday night in the state of Guerrero in southwestern Mexico. This was reported on Twitter by the National Seismological Service of the country.
According to the seismic service, the epicenter was 19 km north of the town of Atoyac de Alvarez, at a depth of 10 km. The earthquake was felt in the state capital. There is no information on victims.