Green Zone to be Introduced in 4 More Sofia Neighbourhoods?

Society | February 21, 2020, Friday // 15:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Green Zone to be Introduced in 4 More Sofia Neighbourhoods? econ.bg

The introduction of a green zone in Sofia's Reduta, Geo Milev, Hristo Smirnenski and Hristo Botev neighbourhoods is being considered.

Discussions with citizens will take place on 3 and 4 March. The discussions were initiated by the people living in the area.

Introduction of paid parking for Sitnyakovo Blvd., Shipchenski Prohod Blvd., Acad. Ludmil Stoyanov Street, Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd.,

Asen Yordanov Blvd., Ivan Dimitrov - Kuklata Street, part of Slatinska Street, Marko Bochar Street and Boyan Magesnik Street, Brussels Blvd., Prodan Tarakchiev, Letostruy, Stoyan Popov streets.

In the meantime, a public consultation in the Izgrev region showed that residents did not want paid parking to be introduced.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: neighbourhood, sofia, parking, green zone
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria