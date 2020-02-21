The Interior Ministry has no Information on an Investigation by the Spanish Authorities against PM Borissov

Crime | February 21, 2020, Friday // 15:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Interior Ministry has no Information on an Investigation by the Spanish Authorities against PM Borissov novinite.bg

The Interior Ministry has no information about an investigation by Spanish authorities against Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. This is what Minister of the Interior Mladen Marinov told journalists.

The reason for the comment is information published in El Periódico de Catalunya

Newspaper, according to which the Catalunya police and the Madrid Corruption Prosecutor's Office are investigating whether Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is linked to an "international money laundering scheme".

Responding to a question about whether there are signals for an investigation by the Spanish authorities regarding the assets of Boyko Borissov, Marinov said that there were no such signals at the moment. "We have no information, there are no such inquiries through official channels," he said.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: interior ministry, Boyko Borissov, Mladen Marinov, Spain, money laundering
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria