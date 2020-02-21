The Interior Ministry has no Information on an Investigation by the Spanish Authorities against PM Borissov
The Interior Ministry has no information about an investigation by Spanish authorities against Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. This is what Minister of the Interior Mladen Marinov told journalists.
The reason for the comment is information published in El Periódico de Catalunya
Newspaper, according to which the Catalunya police and the Madrid Corruption Prosecutor's Office are investigating whether Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is linked to an "international money laundering scheme".
Responding to a question about whether there are signals for an investigation by the Spanish authorities regarding the assets of Boyko Borissov, Marinov said that there were no such signals at the moment. "We have no information, there are no such inquiries through official channels," he said.
