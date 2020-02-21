First Case of a COVID-19 Infected in Israel

Bulgaria: First Case of a COVID-19 Infected in Israel www.pixabay.com

Today the Israeli authorities confirmed the first case of infection with the new coronavirus. This is a passenger who was aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship and who was repatriated earlier this week, France reported.

"In the course of testing conducted by the Health Ministry's central laboratory, one of the passengers who returned from the ship in Japan was found to be positive.," a brief message from the Israeli authorities stated.

"The laboratory is pursuing confirmation of the finding. The remaining returning passengers tested negative today. The patient is in quarantine and under supervision and this is not an infection that took place in Israel.", the health ministry said in a statement.

Other cruise ship passengers who have returned to Israel have not been infected.

Tags: COVID-19, Coronavirus, diamond princess, infected, Israel
