PM Borissov: No Country that Adopts the Euro Becomes Poorer or Weaker as a Result

Politics | February 21, 2020, Friday // 15:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: PM Borissov: No Country that Adopts the Euro Becomes Poorer or Weaker as a Result novinite.bg

"The sustained growth of GDP for years, the financial stability, the discipline of Bulgaria is highly appreciated by the European Commission." Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who is Brussels for the negotiations on the financial framework of the European Union, said.

Prime Minister Borissov announced that we are expected to be admitted to the Eurozone waiting room in July. "The time we are talking about is July - not April, then both Croatia and Bulgaria will be considered. Until then, the Bulgarian banks must monitor their capital adequacy, so that Bulgaria does not face any impediments on its path towards ERM II", he said.

After a meeting with the Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, who is responsible for the euro, Prime Minister Borissov said once again that no country that adopts the euro becomes poorer or weaker as a result.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Eurozone, waiting room, Boyko Borissov, ERM II
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria