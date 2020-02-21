PM Borissov: No Country that Adopts the Euro Becomes Poorer or Weaker as a Result

"The sustained growth of GDP for years, the financial stability, the discipline of Bulgaria is highly appreciated by the European Commission." Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who is Brussels for the negotiations on the financial framework of the European Union, said.

Prime Minister Borissov announced that we are expected to be admitted to the Eurozone waiting room in July. "The time we are talking about is July - not April, then both Croatia and Bulgaria will be considered. Until then, the Bulgarian banks must monitor their capital adequacy, so that Bulgaria does not face any impediments on its path towards ERM II", he said.

After a meeting with the Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, who is responsible for the euro, Prime Minister Borissov said once again that no country that adopts the euro becomes poorer or weaker as a result.