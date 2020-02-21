Croatia Airlines Launches Bulgaria-Croatia Direct Flights from May 1st

From May 1, 2020, direct flights between Bulgaria and Croatia will begin. They will be operated by the Croatian national airline Croatia Airlines.

Flights between the capitals of the two countries, Sofia and Zagreb, will be operated three times a week between May and the end of October 2020. Tickets are already being sold online, according to the Foreign Ministry press service.

The inauguration of the airline is a direct result of the visit of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva to Zagreb on October 18, 2019. The topic was on the agenda of her talks with Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman.

The airline management confirmed that, depending on the passenger traffic and financial indicators, a possible extension of the flight schedule for the winter period next year is being considered.

The airline is expected to further intensify the flow of tourists between the two countries. Bulgarians visiting Croatia in 2019 are 42,283, an increase of 16.7% over the previous year. Croatian tourists to Bulgaria increased by 31.1% - 29 270 people.A