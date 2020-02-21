A Tram Hit a Child in Sofia
novinite.bg
A tram hit a child in downtown Sofia. The incident happened at the intersection of Graf Ignatiev and 6 September streets at 1.10 pm on Friday, BNR reported.
The crash stopped the tram traffic. Police and emergency teams arrived at the scene
The injured child was taken to a hospital. There is currently no information available on his condition.
