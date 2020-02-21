A Tram Hit a Child in Sofia

Society » INCIDENTS | February 21, 2020, Friday // 13:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Tram Hit a Child in Sofia novinite.bg

A tram hit a child in downtown Sofia. The incident happened at the intersection of Graf Ignatiev and 6 September streets at 1.10 pm on Friday, BNR reported.

The crash stopped the tram traffic. Police and emergency teams arrived at the scene

The injured child was taken to a hospital. There is currently no information available on his condition.  

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: child, tram, hospital
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria