Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy
Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 21, 2020, Friday // 10:47| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today, clouds will break at times but it will be mostly cloudy, light rain is forecast only in some places.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
There will be light to moderate winds from the north quarter. Maximum temperatures mainly between 6C and 11C, in Sofia around 7. Atmospheric pressure will rise and be higher than the average for the month.