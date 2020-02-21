Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 21, 2020, Friday // 10:47| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy www.pixabay.com

Today, clouds will break at times but it will be mostly cloudy, light rain is forecast only in some places.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

There will be light to moderate winds from the north quarter. Maximum temperatures mainly between 6C and 11C, in Sofia around 7. Atmospheric pressure will rise and be higher than the average for the month.

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Weather forecast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria