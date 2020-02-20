President Radev and SJC Members Held Consultations on Constitutional Changes

Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev on February 19 met with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) Representative Boyan Magdalinchev and members of the board of the SJC Prosecutors’ College, Daniela Masheva and Yordan Stoev. The meeting is part of the consultations initiated by the Head of State on the need for constitutional changes, the press secretariat of the Head of State announced, BNT reported.

The President has already met with Supreme Administrative Court President Georgi Cholakov, representatives of academic community and NGOs.

More meetings will be held with the heads of the judiciary's institutions and with the political parties.

The SJC's status and functions, the role of its Inspectorate and Parliament's quota in the administration of the judiciary were the main topics in today’s meeting.