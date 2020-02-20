1,302.5 Thousand Bulgarians Made Tourism Trips in Q4 of 2019

February 20, 2020, Thursday
1,302.5 Thousand Bulgarians Made Tourism Trips in Q4 of 2019

In the fourth quarter of 2019, 1,302.5 thousand Bulgarian residents made tourism trips, the National Statistical Institute said in a press release. The majority (81.1%) of them travelled only in the country, 17.1% - only abroad and 1.8% - both in the country and abroad. Compared to the same quarter of 2018, the total number of the travellers aged 15 and over increased by 18.9%

In the fourth quarter of 2019, most Bulgarian travelers were aged 25 - 44 – 625.5 thousand or 48.0% of all travelling persons. In all age groups trips in the country predominated, and the highest percentage was registered among persons aged 25 - 44 – 86.7% of all travelers in this age group. Trips abroad were mostly made by residents aged 45 - 64 – 24.3% of all travelers in this age group.

The majority of trips in the country were made to ‘visit relatives’, while those abroad were for ‘holiday and recreation’, 47.0% and 54.9%, respectively.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, 1,486.0 thousand or 88.4% of all private tourism trips were registered as independent. The relative share of the independent travels without preliminary booking in the country was 92.1%, while those abroad were 67.4%

Expenditure for food had the highest relative share in domestic trips – 39.7%, while in trips abroad it was transport - 33.9%.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, a person aged 15 and over spent on the average for a private trip BGN 172.07 in the country and BGN 545.65 for a private trip abroad

At the same time the average expenditure per person for business trip was BGN 167.84 for a domestic trip and BGN 1,063.79 for a business trip abroad.

