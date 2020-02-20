1,302.5 Thousand Bulgarians Made Tourism Trips in Q4 of 2019

In the fourth quarter of 2019, 1,302.5 thousand Bulgarian residents made tourism trips, the National Statistical Institute said in a press release. The majority (81.1%) of them travelled only in the country, 17.1% - only abroad and 1.8% - both in the country and abroad. Compared to the same quarter of 2018, the total number of the travellers aged 15 and over increased by 18.9%



In the fourth quarter of 2019, most Bulgarian travelers were aged 25 - 44 – 625.5 thousand or 48.0% of all travelling persons. In all age groups trips in the country predominated, and the highest percentage was registered among persons aged 25 - 44 – 86.7% of all travelers in this age group. Trips abroad were mostly made by residents aged 45 - 64 – 24.3% of all travelers in this age group.



The majority of trips in the country were made to ‘visit relatives’, while those abroad were for ‘holiday and recreation’, 47.0% and 54.9%, respectively.



In the fourth quarter of 2019, 1,486.0 thousand or 88.4% of all private tourism trips were registered as independent. The relative share of the independent travels without preliminary booking in the country was 92.1%, while those abroad were 67.4%



Expenditure for food had the highest relative share in domestic trips – 39.7%, while in trips abroad it was transport - 33.9%.



In the fourth quarter of 2019, a person aged 15 and over spent on the average for a private trip BGN 172.07 in the country and BGN 545.65 for a private trip abroad



At the same time the average expenditure per person for business trip was BGN 167.84 for a domestic trip and BGN 1,063.79 for a business trip abroad.