Russia Bans Imports of Chinese Meat Products

World | February 20, 2020, Thursday // 13:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Russia Bans Imports of Chinese Meat Products www.pixabay.com

Russian authorities have banned imports of animal products from China to Russia today, as well as Chinese national visits to the country, Izvestia newspaper reported.

According to the publication, it is no longer possible for travellers to import meat products from China into their hand luggage.

The measure is taken because of the Coronavirus and the ASF.

Earlier, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree prohibiting Chinese citizens from entering Russia for tourism, business and private purposes since February 20. The restriction will not affect passengers passing through Russian airports.

The Russian government has closed sections of the border with the PRC in the Far East and restricted passenger traffic through the border points with Mongolia. Air traffic with China was stopped, except for Aeroflot flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong. On February 3, the Russian Railways also stopped railway communication with China.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, China, tourists, Coronavirus, ASF, meat products, ban
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria