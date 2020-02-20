Russia Bans Imports of Chinese Meat Products

Russian authorities have banned imports of animal products from China to Russia today, as well as Chinese national visits to the country, Izvestia newspaper reported.

According to the publication, it is no longer possible for travellers to import meat products from China into their hand luggage.

The measure is taken because of the Coronavirus and the ASF.

Earlier, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree prohibiting Chinese citizens from entering Russia for tourism, business and private purposes since February 20. The restriction will not affect passengers passing through Russian airports.

The Russian government has closed sections of the border with the PRC in the Far East and restricted passenger traffic through the border points with Mongolia. Air traffic with China was stopped, except for Aeroflot flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong. On February 3, the Russian Railways also stopped railway communication with China.